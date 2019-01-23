Governor Emmanuel cautions Akwa Ibom against conspirators

Share this post:









By Ndifreke P. Akpan

Governor Udom Emmanuel has advised Akwa Ibom people to resist the alleged gang up by a group of self confessed conspirators, whose soul motivation is to loot the state and satisfy their personal interest.

The Governor who gave the advice during the Divine Mandate Campaign rally at Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area also cautioned politicians against allowing themselves to be misled.

Recounting the story of the biblical Esau, the State’s Chief Executive noted that Akwa Ibom is established by God and as such the people should not sell their birthright for momentary pleasure.

He identified some projects undertaken in the area by the state administration including the intelligence Building for Multinationals, the 7km road leading the area to Nsit Atai and the cassava processing mill, among others.

In the same vein, the Senator representing Uyo in the red chambers, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan said they have been going from ward to ward campaigning for the re-election of Governor Emmanuel and other candidates, and assured the Governor that no amount of conspiracy against him will work noting that the God of Justice who gave eight years to Obong Victor Attah and Senator Akpabio will do same for the present Governor.

The member for Uyo Federal Constituency, Mr Mike Enyong said the people will reelect Governor Emmanuel because of his good works while the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Barrister Onofiok Luke charged Uyo Senatorial District to say no to conspiracy.

The State PDP Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo advised the people against giving out their Permanent Voter Cards and be ready to vote all the party candidates during the elections.

Obong Ekpo told the people that the PDP represents peace and development that are verifiable and enjoined them not to be afraid.

The Director-General, Divine Mandate Campaign Organization, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga spoke on the need for the people to vote for Governor Emmanuel, who has performed satisfactorily and other PDP candidates for a prosperous future.

Coming from a different angle, a former state chairman of PDP and member state executive council, Mr Uwem Ita Etuk strongly warned against any attempt to rig the upcoming elections as the people are determined to resist such act.

He advised the NYSC members and others who may be engaged by the electoral body to assist in the conduct of the election to ensure that all the electoral materials are taken to the units.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr Linus Nkan, the Local Government Chairman, Rt. Hon. Sylvester George, PDP Chapter Chairman, Elder Okon Edet Offiong, Chapter women PDP, Mrs Ime Orok, Youth Leader, Charles Etuk and others declared solidarity and determination to vote for the PDP candidates during the upcoming elections.

The Campaign rally also featured presentation of flags to the party candidates and reception of defectors from APC to PDP.

Earlier, the Paramount Ruler of Ibesikpo Asutan, Edidem Clement Ekpenyong spoke gladly about the efforts of Governor Emmanuel at developing the state and uniting the Ibibio Nation emphasizing that what is good for the goose is good for the gander.

The royal father, on behalf of his council members, presented a Sword and Bible to the Governor, wished him well in his second term bid and made requests for the renovation of the Mount Carmel Hospital, among other things.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 114 times, 114 visits today)