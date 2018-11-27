Governor Emmanuel issues red card to Akwa Ibom police boss

Share this post:









Governor Udom Emmanuel has called for the immediate redeployment of the State newly posted commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo for aiding and abetting the illegal invasion of the state House of Assembly by sacked APC lawmakers.

He has drawn the attention of the international community to the series of illegalities being allegedly perpetrated by few politicians, aided by the Police authorities in the state.

The Governor who addressed journalists at Government House on return from the assessing the situation at the House of Assembly, said:

“I want to let the whole world know that Nigerians fought and gave their lives in this country so that we may enjoy democracy that we currently have today, but in Akwa Ibom State due to the ambitions of selfish people, democracy is being threatened in Akwa Ibom State.”

He decried the situation where, the Nigerian police, funded with the resources of the state to maintain peace and order, rather chose to assist in causing a breakdown of law and order.

He maintained that, “just recently the Excess Crude Account that was kept by our own people has been used to acquire military weapons, so those weapons will be used to intimidate Akwa Ibom People.”

“I have never heard anywhere that police is partisan, this is the first time where the entire police Structure belongs to a Political Party, but since we don’t have a police, we don’t have have anything apart from God and Our People. “

Governor Emmanuel maintained that the state, has been the most peaceful state in the country, “we maintain all oil installations so that money could be gotten out of here and be sent to Abuja for the peace to be maintained.

“It is the same Police force today supervised by the Commissioner for police, who came in against the Court of law and what did the Speaker do, the speaker was maintaining law and order.

The Governor recounted that it was not the first time seats of defectors had been declared vacant in the State House of Assembly, and the speaker acted based on the order of the court.

“Last night we heard about this, called the Commissioner of Police and said we’ve heard that you want to escort those sacked five members against the rule of Law and he denied, this morning, the so called “Warsaw saw war.

He identified the mastermind of the crises to include, “people that this state has given the opportunity to become what they never dreamt they could become. People that other people have given them the opportunity to become a commissioner for 6 years and a Governor for 8 years making it 14 years.”

“Whoever is calling for this let him go there and fight we say no to the siege by the police, we hope that we will be supported by the international community, and all and sundry.

