Nana Udom Donates borehole, other Essential amenities to community

…as electorates reaffirm support for Governor Emmanuel, PDPP

By Emma Akpabio

As peace fully returns to Ukanafun LGA of Akwa Ibom State, indigenes and residents of the area had more reasons to smile on Tuesday January 8, 2019 when Deacon Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom played host to the people of Idung Nneke Unit 6, in Ward 8 of Ukanafun LGA.

Interacting with his people, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Grassroot Mobilization thanked God for always standing by him, he also appreciated the people of his village for their support during his aspiration to the Green Chambers of the National Assembly in the recently concluded PDP Primaries Elections.

Speaking further, the Grassroot Boss admonished his supporters who considered defection due to the outcome of the primaries elections to remain calm and faithful to the Peoples Democratic Party – PDP. He enjoined his people to support the PDP Presidential Candidate – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, gubernatorial candidate – Gov Udom Emmanuel, Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district Candidate – Dr Chris Ekpenyong, Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency Candidate – Mr Unyime Idem, Ukanafun State Constituency Candidate – Dr Charity Ido and all other PDP Candidates.

Giving a litany of Governor Emmanuel’s achievements in Ukanafun LGA to include; interest free Loans to Traders, proposed Ikot Akpa Nkuk-Ikot Akai- Idung Nneke- Ikot Udombang- Ikot oku Usung Road with spurs of which work will commence this January, Proposed Infrastructural rehabilitation of the Ministry of works, Ukanafun political inclusion, Human Capital development and lots more, the Governor’s Aide also noted that amongst all Aspirants in the last primaries, he was the first to get an appointment. According to him “the appointment is a great sign of better things to come”. The financial expert promised to extend the dividends of Governor Udom’s administration first to his village, before any other place, because ” Charity begins at home”.

Highpoint of the event was the donation of Borehole facility with Overhead Tank to the village, a cow, over 200 plastic Chairs,Bags of rice for all the families in thr village, other food items, tubers of yam, drinks, financial aides and lots more. Nana also promised to facilitate the repairs and restoration of electricity in the community.

The meeting which was attended by about 400 registered voters in the unit also had other guests comprising of Traditional rulers, youths, Women and Students. Everyone who attended the event appreciated Gov Emmanuel with chants of solidarity for him and the PDP.

