Nsima Ekere is a One chance candidate, Speaker Onofiok tells Akwa Ibom youths

The Speaker Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Onofiok Luke has described the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the current NDDC chairman, Obong Nsima Ekere as a one chance candidate.

Speaker Luke disclosed this on Saturday while addressing Youths from Eket Senatorial District during the end of the year get together ceremony organize by Akwa Ibom State government at QIC Primary School, Eket.

He urged the Youths of Eket Senatorial district to rise up and support governor Udom Emmanuel to win a second term in 2019.

“When power got to Uyo Senatorial District, it was one man that served for 8 years, in Ikot Ekpene, it was eight years that one man served, now is the turn of Eket Senatorial District, there is a game plan to stop one man from Eket Senatorial District from serving his eight years and rendered undeveloped,” he noted

“We say God forbid. Governor Udom Emmanuel must served eight good solid years like others did for justice, equity and fairness

“The bulk of money that comes to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria, is from Eket District. We are the producer of the wealth of this State and the nation. The call themselves ONE.

“I want to tell you they ONE CHANCE, ONE MISTAKE. We can never be deceived nor intimidated. We will lead and you will follow. We will not be intimidated.

“They invited us to Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, we told them, nobody can intimidate us in Akwa Ibom State and we will never be intimidated. We are ready for them”. – he added.

