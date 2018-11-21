Onofiok Luke Begins Ward Tour in Etinan Federal Constituency

Share this post:









By Aniekan Udofia

The Amazing Grace campaign train of Rt Hon Barr Onofiok Luke the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Etinan Federal Constituency began its Ward Tour in the Federal Constituency on Tuesday 20 November 2018.

The first port of call was Northern Iman Ward 1 in Etinan Local Government Area (LGA) where the people turned out in their numbers to welcome a man who has become known for his kindheartedness and generosity to all who have come his way.

The women of Northern Iman ward 1 sang songs of praise and jubilation, the Youth cheered the people’s Speaker, the elders came out to openly declared their support and all the village Heads of the 5 Villages that make up the Ward were also present to show their support for the candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Barr Onofiok Luke.

Leader of the Etinan Legislature Hon Prince Udofia extolled the virtues of Barr Onofiok Luke and said in him a Etinan Federal Constituency have a voice that will speak for the people and bring the dividends of democracy to her. He called on all to support the Speaker who has capacity. He said the people would prevent void votes and resist every intimidation.

Also speaking, a former Executive Chairman of Etinan Local Government Council Hon Isantim Kenneth Okon said that the people have the capacity to protect their votes and warned that no one person has monopoly of violence . In his words “Mr Speaker because you have come here, because you are a man of peace, a man of God your coming to seek salvation for Atiku Abubakar, for Udom Emmanuel, for Bassey Albert and for Aniefiok Dennis”. Hon Okon told the people that he is supporting a man who has never disrespected him and a man who respects elders.

The traditional rulers all came out, spoke in unison as one of them who spoke on their behalf chanted PeeDeePee and in glowingly terms described the person of Barr Onofiok Luke.

The Youth of Northern Iman Ward 1 who pledged their support to the Speaker’s Candidacy also donated a brass band set to him to use in his campaign. An action the Speaker appreciated and went further to beat the drum himself.

Barr Luke thanked the people of Northern Iman for their support. He promised the Traditional Rulers that when elected to the Green Chambers he would advocate for more constitutional role for them. He said he would be a strong voice for his people and will bring the dividends of democracy to the State and the Constituency.

Barr Luke charged the people to support the reelection of Senator Obong Bassey Albert. He said “Sen OBA has wiped away our tears as Ibibio people. OBA stood still that is why he is being persecuted”. He lauded the Senator for not following the bandwagon to dump the PDP at the critical moment, standing as the only PDP Senator from Akwa Ibom State .

The PDP House of Representatives Candidate admonished the Youth to eschew violence. He said ” PDP is against electoral violence” he added that non of his supporters should carry arms to polling units but they should stand and protect their votes.

The campaign train moved to Asang Ward 1 in Nsit Ibom LGA where the people in their numbers had gathered waiting for the People’s Speaker. The women presented food stuffs to Barr Onofiok Luke. The Council Chairman of Nsit Ibom Hon. Eric Akpan supported the Speaker’s campaign with the sum of #1.2m( one million two hundred thousand naira) while the CEO of Jim Global Mr Innocent Michael Akpan gave #2.3m (two million three hundred thousand Maura) to support the campaign of Barr Luke.

The Youth Leader of Asang Ward 1 Prince Robert Akpan pledged the total support of the Youth of Asang 1 and requested that the Speaker in his capacity, help the community to get a power Transformer which has been lacking. Barr Luke granted the request of the community and assured them that seven days from the date of the request, he would deliver to them a Transformer worth #3.0m ( three million naira) . He said the reason for the Ward Tour is for him to go round and know the challenges of his people and the ones he can meet in his current capacity he would and those he can’t for now, he would do when elevated to the Green Chambers.

Barr Onofiok Luke assured the people of Asang Ward 1 of his total commitment to the Federal Constituency. He Promised to carry every Ward along as he would be a Representative for all the three LGAs not for One.

In Ubium North Ward 1 in Nsit Ubium

LGA, it was a home coming for a Legislator whose footprints had been stamped in his own LGA. The turn out was massive that the security agencies had a lot on their hands to contend with and maintaining orderliness. Stakeholders took their turns to speak and everyone who spoke agreed that in their son, Etinan Federal Constituency has found a quality representation.

Barr. Luke said he will continue to do good for the people of Ubium North Ward 1 and Nsit Ubium by extension.

Indeed the echoes from Northern Iman Ward 1, Asang Ward 1and Ubium North Ward 1 gave clear sounds of hope that the Candidacy of Rt Hon Barr Onofiok Luke is wholly accepted by the majority of the people of Etinan Federal Constituency.

