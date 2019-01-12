Onofiok Luke To Akwa Ibomite: “If I’m taken to jail today, rise and support Udom Emmanuel

Share this post:









By John Ernest, Uyo

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Onofiok Akpan Luke has called on all Akwa Ibom people within and outside the state to rise up and support the re-election of governor Udom Emmanuel even if he’s being taken to jail.

Speaker Luke who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer for Etinan Federal Constituency for the forth coming election stated this Thursday during his House of Representatives campaign tour of Etinan Local Government Area, one of the three LGAs making up Etinan federal constituency he’s contesting to represent at the National Assembly.

The Nsit Ubium born lawmaker alleged that he is aware of some attempts in his life because he is supporting governor Udom Emmanuel’s second term, pointing out that one of such attempts is how some people who he campaigned for in 2011 are plotting on how to arrest him and charge him for terrorism, adding that he had raised alarm.

“I know some attempts in my life because I am supporting Udom, but something just happened last week, after every intimidation failed, they planned and are planning on how to go and plant arms in my house and in my mother’s house so that they can arrest me and charge me for terrorism, I have raised alarm.

“… So when all inducement fail, they resorted to blackmails and intimidation by using security apparatus. I want everybody to hear that the same conviction I stand with Obong Godswill Obot Akpabio is the same conviction for Udom Emmanuel, it is not negotiable” – Speaker Luke said.

Luke also said that the state House of Assembly will use everything within the law to defend the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel to complete 8 years tenure for Eket Senatorial District, like what they did for Obong Victor Attah and Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

On how the former Governor, Chief Dr. Godswill Akpabio, now Senator got Ibibio endorsement for second term, Onofiok maintained that he was a major player in the re-election of Sen. Godswill Akpabio as governor of the state.

“As a major player in re-election of Obong Godswill Akpabio, no matter my age, I worked and suggested that Godswill should be taken to Asan Ibibio for endorsement. I came out with the title of ‘Utuenekiang Ibibio’; the chieftaincy title that was given to him at Asian Ibibio”.

He further stressed that he want the people of Akwa Ibom and outside Akwa Ibom State to know him for what he stand for. Adding that those who jumped party are not men of characters, noting that they don’t know what they stand for.

He said no amount of intimidations will stop him from supporting Gov. Udom Emmanuel for a second term, saying that Gov. Emmanuel’s re-election is more important than his political ambition. He emphasized that he is not that kind of person that goes to negotiate about an interest.

According to the speaker, those in All progressive congress (APC) want to further their political and business empire not Akwa Ibom interest.

Giving an account of Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s administration, Luke pointed out that Udom with his industrialization agenda within three and a half years has brought in 15 industries to the state, added that the Governor is working very hard to reduce unemployment.

Speaker Luke urged the people of Etinan Federal Constituency and Akwa Ibom State in general to rise up and support Gov. Udom Emmanuel for more peace, prosperity and security.

