2019: Akwa Ibom House leader Salute Gov. Emmanuel over Declaration

By Amadie Akpabio

The leader of Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly and member, representing Oruk Anam State Constituency in the State House of Assembly RT Hon Udo Kierian Akpan has declared his total support for the re-election bid of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

Sir Kierian who alongside his wife led other political bigwigs from his constituency to Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to witness the symbolic declaration of His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel on Friday disclosed the governor has performed and deserves a second term

The House leader who served as the Vice Chairman of the Central Working Committee for the declaration reiterated his full support for the divine mandate of Mr Udom Emmanuel beyond 2019.

He described the governor as a man of integrity who has been able to manage the thin resources of the State and brought to bare industrialization and people’s oriented project in the State.

He urged every right-thinking individual to rally round the Governor in show of maximum support, to ensure that Gov. Emmanuel returns to the Hilltop mansion again as Chief executive of the State for equity and justice.

The rally was described by many as an unbeatable Mega rally with the three (3 ) Senatorial District duly represented among other ethnic nationals.

It would be recalled Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel on Thursday demonstrated his love for God when he seeks the face of the Almighty on his second term ambition.

The event was tagged “God’s Consultation” with the theme “I Will Go Before There” took place at Qua Iboe Church, 112, Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo.

