APC is a party of propaganda, sorrow and unending suffering – Former APC stalwart

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Oruk Anam Local government area has suffered another big blow as two major grassroots mobilizers of the party in the local government area leads many others to the People Democratic Party (PDP).

The defection tsunami which took place on Friday in Ikot Esenam during the grand finale of the thank you tour organized by the leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and PDP standard bearer for Oruk Anam State Constituency, Rt. Hon Udo Kierian Akpan was witnessed by Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district chairman of the PDP, Hon. Cletus Eshiet, the PDP chapter chairman of Oruk Anam, Pastor Jacob King, among many others.

Speaking while denouncing the APC, one of the defectors who was a Personal Assistant to the APC State House of Assembly aspirant in the just concluded APC primary election and a former executive chairman of Oruk Anam LGA, Hon (Dr) David Umoessien, Mr. Jacob Inyang disclosed that the APC was a party of propaganda, sorrow and unending suffering.

He berated the APC for conducting a lopsided primaries which according to him, did not take the need and the voice of the people into consideration.

Also speaking, another defector, Hon Cassidy Udo Ubom who was a former supervisor for education in Oruk Anam noted that there was so much impunity in the APC. He thanked the house leader, Sir Kierian Akpan for being a stabilizing factor in the politics of Oruk And Akwa Ibom State and vowed to work with the PDP and ensure that the party wins 100% in Oruk Anam.

Speaking while receiving them into the PDP, the Senatorial district chairman of PDP in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, Hon Cletus Eshiet urged the defectors to stand firm and work for the success of the PDP in the forthcoming election

In his speech, the chapter chairman of PDP in Oruk Anam, Pastor Jacob King expressed his gratitude to the defectors for accepting to returned back to the umbrella family, noting that the umbrella was big enough to accommodate them.

Earlier, the house leader, Rt Hon (Sir). Kierian Akpan commended the youths, women and Elders of the ward for standing with PDP over the years, he maintained that he was on a thank you tour not campaign, to thank the people of the ward for standing with PDP and for standing with him.

