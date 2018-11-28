Inspiring stories from Akwa Ibom House Leader thank you tour

Share this post:









The House leader Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer for Oruk Anam State Constituency, Rt Hon (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan concluded his ‘thank you tour’ of Oruk Anam Local government area recently on a very high note.

According to our statistics, the tour which was aimed at thanking the people of Oruk Anam for supporting the house leader to represent them in the State Assembly and for standing with the PDP since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 achieved much more than, as its inspire unity, peace and hope in Oruk Anam.

For instance, apart the show of gratitude expressed by the House leader to his constituents, the tour gave the people of Oruk Anam the opportunity to thank the house leader for representing them effectively and also provided an avenue for the PDP to welcome so many defectors from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

During the tour, one of the story that was so common was ”Udo has done well” From the meeting with the village and family heads to the meeting with the Youths and Women across the wards in Oruk Anam Local government area, the story was the same, as one of the commentators during the tour rightly said:

“We have in our hands a man who is willing and ready to fight for the development of Our people. We have in our hands, a man whose plans, dream, desires and action is tailored toward building a bridge of hope, love and prosperity for our people. We have in our hands, a man who is doing everything possible to ensure a better tomorrow for our children, we are jointly saying, Udo you have done well”

The gains recorded during the tour was very massive. For record purposes, thousands of people who lelft PDP for the APC because of grievances, was seen dumping their brooms willingly and declaring their total support to the PDP.

