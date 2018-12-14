Oruk Anam Vice Chairman builds a house for a poor widow

Share this post:









...set to mark one year in office with thanksgiving service

By Emma Akpabio

The vice Chairman of Oruk Anam LGA, Rt. Hon. Edwin George Udofa, is set to donate to a poor widow, a house he initiated and completed. This is part of his achievements, after one year in office as an Executive Vice Chairman.

In an invitation to the public, Udofa disclosed that the house will be officially donated on Sunday 16th December, 2018, after a thanksgiving service scheduled to hold at the Apostolic Church, Ikot Omono in Oruk Anam LGA. According to him, “the handing over of the building shall take place immediately after the Church service at Nnung Ikot, Ikot Udo Offiong”.

The most friendly Vice Chairman narrates the story behind the building: ” In 2016, an elderly widow from Ikot Udo Offiong, came to me, appealing that she no longer has Children to take of her and all she needs from me is a bundle of zinc to help put up a mud house for herself. On the process of helping her, I was nominated as the Vice Chairmanship Candidate and running mate to Atuekong Ubong Idiong on 2017 Local Government Election, and I promised God that after a successful election, that within one year in office, I will try my best to give her a good accommodation. Hence the fulfilment of that promise. To God be the Glory”. He added.

An interview with Rt Hon Udofa reveals that the performing Vice Chairman as at the time of writing this report, does not know the name of the widow. Udofa in just one hear in office has also donated more than two motorcycles to youths, educational material to Schools, given grants to Students and Entrepreneurs and attends all events he is invited, with soft landing at the end.

As a Councillor in Ward 13, Udofa set an unprecedented record of donating more than 12 motorcycles to his constituents, among other things he achieved. He is known to be one of the few politicians that takes all his calls and acknowledge any call he misses. He is a modeled politician who mingles with the young and the old.

