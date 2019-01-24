Remnants of APC in Oruk Anam to be finnally laid to rest

Share this post:









...as the electorates chorus “let the effective representation continue”

By Emma Akpabio, Uyo

With the two term house of Assembly Member and PDP Candidate for Oruk Anam State Constituency -Rt Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan set to bulldoze all the political nooks and crannies of Oruk Anam with campaigns, there are strong indications that the remains of the All Progressive Congress’ shaky structure in the area, will be finally laid to rest.

In the Ward to Ward campaign time table released by the Abundant grace Campaign organization, the Leader of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly will start his grass root campaigns with Ward 1, on Friday January 25, 2019 by 10am. Same train will move to Ward 2, by 2pm, Same day.

Historically, after Rt Hon Okpolupm Ette represented Ibeno State constituency for three terms, Rt Hon Udo Kierian having represented Oruk Anam twice, is at the verge of making a History of being the first Annang man to represent his constituency for the third time in Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Unbiased facts gathered from Akpan’s Constituents reveal that his exceptional/ superlative performance in the legislative business and human capital development/empowerment programs, are the reason his people endorse him for continuity. Every where people gather to discus and appraise the performance of the PDP Candidate, such meetings often time, end with unanimous chorus of “let the effective representation continue!”.

This development therefore implies that the People of Oruk Anam are pleased and satisfied with the developmental strides of the PDP government led by Governor Udom Emmanuel, their in-law, and are ready to collapse all shaky political structures of the other parties for the PDP.

Recall that Sir Udo Kierian Akpan after his primary election’s victory had visited all the 13 Wards in Oruk Anam. There was no ward visited that some members of the APC didn’t denounce the broom party to embrace the umbrella family. There are very strong indications that more souls will be won for the PDP during the Ward tour.

