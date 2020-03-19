Solar Direct Drive (SSD) DOW40 installed in Oruk Anam Health centers

Share this post:









﻿By Umoren Umoren, Oruk Anam

About Ten Health Centers in OrukAnam LGA has been installed with Solar Direct Drive as donated by The National Primary Health Care Board in conjunction with GAVI, UNICEF, & WHO.

Speaking during the installation of the facilities at Prince Bernad Idiong Health Center,Ata Obioakpa, the Executive Chairman OrukAnam LGA,Hon. Atuekong Ubong Idiong (JP) thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for his magnanimity in bringing this important health equipment to be installed in OrukAnam health centers. The OrukAnam Council Boss also expressed his appreciation to the donor agencies for making sure OrukAnam and Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general is free from Polio by donating Solar Direct Drive for proper preservation of vaccines. Atuekong Ubong Idiong stated that the facility will help the health workers to preserve vaccines according to prescription before onward usage. He added that the Council use to spent so much money for the preservation of vaccines for immunization, but today,the cost will be reduce to the bearest minimum because of the provision of SDD.

The capacity Chairman urged all health workers in the area to make good use of the facilities for the benefit of the citizenry.

In his speech, Engr. Odim Ignatius who is the representative of PREZZO SHED INVESTMENT LTD.ABUJA, the company handling the installation of the facilities extended his gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for partneering with the National Primary Health Care Board and other donor agencies to make Akwa Ibom State polo free. He appreciated the Executive Chairman, Hon Atuekong Ubong Idiong (JP)for being physically presence, adding that since he came to Akwa Ibom State for the installation of the equipment, Atuekong Ubong Idiong is the first Council Boss that his team has met one on one and very supportive throughout the installation exercise. He extolled the Executive Chairman, saying, he is indeed a God fearing personality who seek for the healthy condition of his people and the development of the area. Engr. Odim said that SDD is to cool vaccines to be potent for human use.

In a reaction, the Chief Nursing Officer of Prince Bernard Idiong Health Center, Mrs Iniobong Sampson Idiong, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel and his wife Dr. Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel for their kind gesture in providing the basic facilities needed in the health center. She highly commended Hon.Atuekong Ubong Idiong (JP) for responding immediately to receive the team of engineers and for making sure that OrukAnam LGA gets up to ten Solar Direct Drive, that the Chairman is indeed a health friendly Chairman. She added that she is very happy for the facility because before now they have to pay their way to other Health Center to gain access to the vaccines, which normally reduce the potency of the vaccine, that having the refrigerator now in the health center will retain the potency of the vaccines for the users.

Through the ingenuity of the executive chairman, Ten Health Centers has been installed with Solar Direct Drive, they are:-

1.Primary Health Center,Ikot Ibritam

2. Health Center,Ikot Inyang No.1

3. Health Center, Ikot Udoro

4. Redeemer Cottage Hospital, Ibesit

5. Health Center, Ikot Akpan Essien

6. Poly Clinic,Ikot Otok

7. Health Center,Ikot Osute

8. Health Center,Ekparakwa

9. Health Post, Ntak Ibesit

10.Health Center,Ata Obioakpa

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 16 times, 1 visits today)