Police, Civil defence takes over Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly

There was a mild drama this morning at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly when police and civil defence prevent staff and members of the State Assembly from gaining access to the Assembly claiming to act on order from above.

As at the time of filing this report, the police formation that was stationed outside the Assembly complex includes:

Anti-Robbery Squad,

Anti-Bomb Squad

Anti-Cultism Squad

Quick Response Squad

and Civil Defence.

According to sources, the invasion of the Assembly by the police was in connection with the declaration of the seat of 5 members of the All Progressiv Congress (APC) vacant by the State Assembly. The source noted that the APC lawmakers were planing on reconvening within the week to impeach the speaker, Rt. Hon Onofiok Luke, who they say was not worthy to be their speaker any longer.

The source noted that some members of the PDP who had one issues with the speaker are currently being contacted with the view of giving them a smooth ride in their election and ensuring that they return back to the Assembly once they impeach the speaker and install Rt Hon Nse Ntuen of the APC as the speaker.

