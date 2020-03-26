Two A’Ibom suspected coronavirus cases confirmed negative

Share this post:









Two suspected cases of Corona Virus in Akwa Ibom State have been reported negative.

The State Commissioner for Health Dominic Ukpong revealed this in an interview in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital

According to him, the persons both in Immanuel General Hospital, Eket and the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo have been tested and cleared of the Corona Virus Disease.

“We went to the teaching hospital once we heard the rumours and got the patient investigated and tested and the result came out negative.”

He said their samples were all taken and tested and no positive result has been recorded.

He also debunked the claim that the state has no ventilator, saying more than 12 ventilators are available across the state, but however insisted that only severe conditions require the use of the machines.

He further disclosed that in January some new additional ones were acquired by the state for the Ibom Specialist Hospital.

“Ventilators are used only when someone cannot breathe on his own. We paralyze you so that the machine can breathe for you.”

On his relationship with the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Ukpong said, “I was Chairman of NMA in the old Cross River State and the pioneer chairman of NMA in Akwa Ibom State. I relate well with the NMA and the chairman comes to my office frequently and we discuss.

“Recently I was honoured by the Association in the state in view of my relationship with them.

