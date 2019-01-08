U & I support group set to flag off campaign for Atiku, Udom, others in AKS

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

U & 1 support group, a leading and most recognised political support group of the former Nigerian Vice President and PDP Presidential Candidate – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is set to Flagg off her campaigns in Akwa Ibom State.

Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael who is the Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Trade and Market Matters and State Coordinator of the socio political group, disclosed this on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in his office in Uyo – Akwa Ibom State capital.

Interacting with Pressmen, Akparawa Raphael while disclosing that the event is built for Saturday January 12, 2019 by 10.00am, also noted that the U & I State Secretariat located at no. 11 Wellington Bassey Way- the venue of the event, will be officially commissioned on the said date.

According to the Governor’s Aide, dignitaries expected at the event include the PDP Presidential Candidate – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP Gubernatorial Candidate of Akwa Ibom state -Gov Udom Emmanuel, other PDP Candidates for various offices, PDP National and State Chairmen, National and South South Zonal Coordinators of the group, Top Party and Government officials, Government appointees amongst others.

Akparawa Raphael, on behalf of the State Director General of the group and Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom state Governor on Technical Matters – Elder Ufot Ebong, invites the general public to attend the event, and be part of the process of making Nigeria Work again.

This political group exists in the 36 states of the federation and federal Capital territory Abuja.

U & I SUPPORT GROUP

…victory assured for Atiku, Udom & PDP Candidates

