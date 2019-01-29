Udom’s aide lauds work on Obotme bridge,assures victory for PDP

Share this post:









The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Project Monitoring; Comrade Martin Inyangetoh, said he was satisfied with the quality of work on ongoing construction of 135m Obotme Bridge and the 3rd Phase of the Obotme- Arochukwu Road, assuring that such signature project will play a pivotal role in the reelection Victory of Gov Udom Emmanuel on 2nd March, 2019 and other PDP Candidates.

Comrade Inyangetoh made the remarks recently when he made an on-the-spot inspection of the project site where work at the Phase one&two was Completed(14.1km Odoro Ikpe – Ikpe Ikotnkon – Obotme – Arochukwu Road while the ongoing 135m Obotme Bridge and Phase three was at advance stage(80%) of completion.

The Special Assistant, who was conducted around the project site by the Project Manager, Elder Okonkwo, said he was impressed with the quality and length of work so far done, maintaining that such is Gov Udom’s signature project which will have direct impact on the lives of the people from the area especially by way of easing their movement, conveyance of farm produce and other commodities to the nearby market for economic development.

He expressed the hope that the Bridge and the entire work handled by Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited would be durable, given the thorough job being done by the contractor, adding that “the project would be completed and delivered in time.”

Inyangetoh concluded; “With what I have seen on ground, I am very much satisfied with the quality of job done so far. I am certain that people in the area are grateful and will reciprocate such gesture by way of voting Gov Udom/PDP en masse in the forthcoming elections. I can see that the contractor is also keeping to the standard specifications provided.”

