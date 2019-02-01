Federal Govt. Loans to traders is a big Mockery- A’Ibom Traders

Share this post:









…says Gov Udom Emmanuel has done enough for Traders

By Emma Akpabio

Traders in Akwa Ibom State have described the proposed APC led federal Government soft loans of 10,000 naira to each trader, as a big mockery. Saying such amount of money should best be given to road side hawkers of Sachet water, without publicity.

The traders disclosed their feelings during an independent fact findings tour to the major markets in Uyo, to sample their opinions on the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the trade and market Sector of Akwa Ibom State.

Traders opinions sampled from Akpan Andem and Itam Markets respectively, reveal that over 20,000 Traders (food stuff dealers, Mechanics, livestock dealers, timber dralers, and many others) have benefitted from the 2billion naira revolving interest-free loans of Gov Udom Emmanuel’s led administration. According to them “a beneficiary can get between 100,000 naira and 3million naira without a collateral”.

At Etaha Itam Market, many traders who responded to questions filed by fact finders, described Gov Emmanuel as the most traders-friendly Governor in Nigeria. Even non indigenes who responded to journalists with enthusiasm, disclosed that they (Traders) now trade till night, without fear of theft or pick pockets. They emphasized that Governor Udom has brought peace and tranquility to Akwa Ibom where people now go about their businesses without fear of loosing invaluable assets.

Other achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the trade and market sector include: the appointment of an Aide on traders matters, donation of buses to traders for easy mobility, building new markets, remodeling/ rehabilitation of old markets, declaration of Thursdays as tickets- free day in all markets in the State, ongoing construction of automobile village for mechanics, construction of a standard abattoirs for livestock dealers, construction of drainage system in markets, construction of roads to rural areas for easy movement of farm produce to the Urban, cultivation of casava, tomatoes, rice and the massive construction of oil/ casava processing mills at strategic local government areas across the State, and lots more.

The traders vowed never to be distracted by the 10,000 naira vote buying strategy of the APC led federal government, called “soft loans,” but to remain faithful and resolute in their quest to return Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term and also support all PDP Candidates to victory in the forth coming general elections.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, January 31, 2019, the Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom state Governor on Trade and market matters – Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael who doubles as the President of Traders in Akwa Ibom State, while addressing the leaders of the different markets in the state, described 10,000 naira loan as insults on Akwa Ibom Traders who have about 2billion naira at their disposal.

Akparawa Raphael who thanked the federal Government for emulating the vision of Gov Udom Emmanuel, emphasized that the consciences of Ibom Traders who constitute over 60% of the Electorates cannot be bought with 10,000naira. He admonished the traders never to be distracted but to continue to keep faith in Gov Emmanuel and the PDP, which is the only Government that mean well for Traders.

