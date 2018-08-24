Former Akwa Ibom Accountant General reaffirms Support for PDP and governor Udom Emmanuel

…dismisses all defection rumours

By Emma Akpabio

The former Accountant general of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of former Governor Godswill Akpabio, Mr Udoh Hillary Isobara has reaffirmed his support for Governor Udom Emmanuel and the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Isobara who disclosed that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) applauded the developmental strides of the Akwa Ibom State government under the able leadership of Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

The former accountant general broke the silence while responding to questions from journalists who engaged him in an interrogative session recently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

This avowal came against the rumours making rounds in some quarters that the former accountant general has joined his former Boss -Chief Godswill Akpabio in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Reacting to the current political development and winds of defection blowing in the State, Mr Isobara described the defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio from PDP to APC as his personal decision, Stating that “as a citizen of Nigeria, Senator Akpabio has a constitutional right to freedom of association with any legitimate group or party”.

Speaking as a caucus member of the PDP, the former Chairman of the forum of Accountant general in Nigeria stated that Senator Akpabio neither consulted nor discussed his defection plans with the PDP Stakeholders in Essien Udim LGA and as such, no member of the PDP Caucus in Essien Udim defected with him.

“Senator Akpabio didn’t discuss his defection with PDP Stakeholders in Essien Udim. My younger brother is the Council Chairman of Essien Udim under PDP and you can see the Chairman and all other PDP Caucus members are intact” he told newsmen

The former AG/ Permanent Secretary dismissed all rumours that he has defected to APC.

“…some people also followed him to defect, I am not one of such people. I was very loyal to him while in office and I had thought he will carry me along thereafter. Such was not the case despite my sacrifices to make that government stable. I am on my own now so I cannot abandon my brother, the council Chairman whom I supported to climb to that level.” He added.

Appraising the performance of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Mr Isobara lauded Gov Udom Emmanuel’s led administration.

“For me, the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel has done well. The previous administration of Governor Akpabio had carved a niche of uncommon transformation for itself and to that fact we are all witnesses. This present administration is also on the path to its glory. His agricultural programme is on course and it’s commendable. The three basic needs of food shelter and clothing depend on agriculture.

“If we imbibe the Dakkada philosophy of this administration and join hands to develop agriculture, we shall be self-reliant in food production in due course. Industrialisation process is developing, while a lot of other developmental projects are ongoing in the state,” he noted

The former Accountant general also stated that it is difficult to compare and express a fair opinion about the administration of former Governor Godswill Akpabio and the incumbent Governor when comparing 3years administration with 8years administration.

On the need to return Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2019, the political bigwig of Ekpenyong/Mkpatak ward 2 in Essien Udim LGA spoke on the need to maintain zoning and rotation of the gubernatorial seat for the sake of peace and equity.

“The first two senatorial Districts had taken their turn and completed their 8years peacefully. His excellency Deacon Udom Emmanuel should also be allowed to complete his 8years tenure. I believe in peace. I believe in orderliness and I believe in love for one another. What is good for the goose should also be good for the gander. ” He stated.

While declaring his full involvement in active political activities in his Local government area and beyond, the retired civil servant, disclosed that he was not vying for any elective position come 2019.

