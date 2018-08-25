Uyo lions club sets to Install new President

By Amadie Akpabio

A renown International Humanitarian Association – the Lion Club, Uyo District 404A2 , Region 8, Akwa Ibom State has concluded plans to install the 18th president of the association in the person of Hon Unwana Augustine Akpan NLCF, JP alongside her board of directors for the 2018/2019 service year.

Hon Unwana Augustine Akpan, NLCF, JP, who hails from Ikot Esenam, Oruk Anam LGA, is a graduate of Economics from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and currently serving as a supervisory councillor in Oruk Anam local government council.

Mr Akpan has since developed a kin passion in humanitarian service to the society before joining the Lions Club many ago.

He will be the youngest president the association has ever produced in the history of the club within the district.

Meanwhile, a letter of invitation jointly signed by the chairman of the planning committee and the President-elect stated that the ceremony is scheduled to hold on Sunday, August 26th,2018 at the R&R event center, IBB Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, by 4:pm prompt with the theme ” GREATER SERVICE TO HUMANITY IN OUR COMMUNITIES”

The high point of the event Includes presentation of Awards to Service-minded persons and Fund Raising, among other activities.

Great personalities billed to grace the occasion include Lion (Elder) Ezekiel Umoh, MJF, JP who shall serve as the Chairman on the Occasion. The Hon Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Barr) Onofiok Luke, shall serve as the Special Guest of Honour.

The House leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly,

Rt. Hon. (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan, is billed as Distinguished Guest of the Day

Others are: Guests of Honour -Rt. Hon. (Barr) Ime Okon, Deputy House leader, AKHA. – Hon. Atuekong Ubong B. Idiong, Executive Chairman, Oruk Anam local government. Principal Guest. Prince Sampson B. Idiong, SA to Governor, Inter ministerial,

Guest of Honour.

Father of the Day – Pastor Cletus P. Eshiet, PDP State Vice Chairman, Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District. Mother of the Day, Lady Ime Udo Kierian, Wife of the House leader, AKHA. Royal Father of the Day -HH Obong Dr. J. J. Obosi, Clan Head of Inen.

Host: Lion Ekom Akpan, NLCF, Region 8 Chairperson. Chief Host -Lion (Engr.) OtoAbasi Ansa

District Governor, 404A2, Nigeria, amongst others.

