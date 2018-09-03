Shekarau reveals the most important thing each PDP Presidential aspirant must do for the party to be victorious in 2019

A former minister of education and a People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Ibrahim Shekarau has revealed the most important thing that every presidential aspirant under the PDP must do in order for the PDP to be successful in 2019 Presidential election.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the media aide to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Shekarau made the revelation during a visit to Dickson’s Toru-Orua country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Shekarau disclosed that even when all the aspirants have met and agreed to work together for the success of the party in the forthcoming polls it was very important, they conduct themselves responsibly and keep campaigning as one family.

He noted that it was only God who decides who leads and all of them had come to terms that it was only one person can emerge as the candidate for the 2019 Presidential Polls.

“it is God who decides who leads and all the aspirants are aware that only one person can emerge as candidate,” he stated

“The beauty of politics is that it’s about people, I always say the more the aspirants you have for many positions, the better for it. The number of presidential aspirants in the PDP is a sign of hope. It is hope that brings people to come out to contest elections.

“What is important is not how many aspirants that are contesting but how responsibly they are conducting themselves. How are they conducting the business of their campaigns as a family?

“Just last week, the PDP assembled all the presidential aspirants, we exchanged views on working together and working together like brothers.

“We know only one person will win and if we all move as a family, in the end whoever takes it, according to ur two faiths, Islam and Christianity, God has already decided. It is He who decides who leads in the end and we all believe that” he added

