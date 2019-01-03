2019: 15 candidates in Cross River adopt APC’s Owan-Enoh for governorship

Share this post:









Agency Report

No fewer than 15 governorship candidates in Cross River on Thursday adopted John Owan-Enoh of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as their consensus candidate in the 2019 polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the political parties came under the auspices of “Coalition of Owan Friends of Political Parties And Groups” (COFOPPAG), to declare their solidarity.

The political parties include: Mass Alliance (MA), Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Coalition for Change (C4C), Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), KOWA, and Alliance for Social Democrat (ASD).

Speaking on behalf of COFOPPAG, Director General of the group, Ntami Esege, said it was time for Cross River to be liberated from lies and deceit of the current administration.

Mr Esege said with the adoption, the 15 political parties would collapse their structures to work for the victory of Mr Owan-Enoh.

“We have consulted our people and listened to their plight. The people are crying and suffering; the coalition believes that the adoption of Owan-Enoh without a shadow of doubt is a solution.

“We are tired of the lies and deceit of the current administration where only one family decides the fate of the whole state.

“We have come together to rescue our dear state. With the adoption of APC gubernatorial candidate we believe that Cross River will be captured because we want things to be done properly,” he said.

Charles Okoi of ASD, said his party was adopting Mr Owan-Enoh based on his records of service and public trust.

Mr Okoi added that for a change to be effected in Cross River, the various candidates came together to adopt Mr Owan-Enoh whom they believed would bring about the needed change.

On his part, Owan-Enoh, who currently represent Cross River Central in the Senate, said the state was in dire need of change.

According to him, his adoption as the consensus candidate is the making of history for the rebirth of Cross River.

He called on the people of the state to join hands with the party to rescue it from the hands of the current administration.

“The era of having project done on sign post is over. This games are cheap and petty. Cross River needs people with character and public trust,” he said.

(NAN)

