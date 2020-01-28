Cross River to host maiden Ministerial Press Briefing

Share this post:









… Tourism Commissioner, Eric Anderson, others to brief Media

By Nelson NseAbasi

Consistent with its core mandate of ensuring public communication, The Ministry of Information and Orientation will flag off its public Enlightenment activity tagged; ”The Ministerial Press Briefing” on Tuesday 28-01-2020 @ the conference room of the Ministry by 12noon.

This is in line with the vision of Governor Ben Ayade’s people-centric style of governance, upholding the people’s right to information about government plans and activities in different spheres of human endeavour.

A release by permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. Aye Henshaw states that this edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing, Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dane Osim Asu, Commissioner for Industries, Mr.Peter Egba and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Eric Anderson will discuss the policy thrust, activities and programmes of their Ministries and also answer questions from the media.

The interactive communication event will be moderated by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Comrade Asu Okang and broadcast LIVE on CRBC radio and television services.

Accordingly, opinion leaders, stakeholders and media are hereby invited to attend.

