I will uphold my late husband’s ideals – Ukpukpen

Agency Report

Abbey Ukpukpen, winner of the Saturday’s by-election into Obudu State Constituency, Cross River House of Assembly has promised to uphold the ideals of her late husband, Stephen Ukpukpen in the Assembly.

Mrs Ukpukpen, who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the promise this on Tuesday in Calabar while addressing journalists.

“The overwhelming support displayed by all those that turned out to vote was indeed a vote to honour the memory of my late husband,” she said.

She enumerated ideals close to her husband’s heart to include “simplicity, approachability, integrity and contentment.”

Mrs Ukpukpen, who described her victory as a mark of respect for her late husband by the constituents, thanked the electorate for their overwhelming support and show of solidarity.

“I will like to assure the Obudu people that this new mandate will not deviate from those ideals.

“I will reciprocate this gesture and will do my best to provide them the representation they deserve in the remaining months of the 8th Assembly.“

She also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the party in the state and other stakeholders, including, Governor Ben Ayade, for making the victory possible.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)