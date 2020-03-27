COVID-19: Edo govt. begins fumigation of streets, public places

Share this post:









The Edo State Government on Thursday begun the fumigation of streets, markets and other public places to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Edo State COVID-19 Response Committee, Philip Shaibu, told journalists during the inauguration of the fumigation exercise in Benin that the efforts was to protect lives of Edo people.

Mr Shaibu said the fumigation which began in Benin would be done simultaneously across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“Today we are here to kick off the fumigation of all streets, markets and other public places in Benin.

“The exercise will be done simultaneously across the 18 local government areas.

“The local government council chairmen have been directed to carry out this exercise and monitor it to ensure that the rural areas are properly fumigated,” he said.

On the enforcement of government stay at home order, Shaibu said: “we have observed partial compliance and this is not acceptable.

“We have therefore directed the security agencies to move swiftly to ensure full compliance.

“Seating guidelines have been reviewed after meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“The new seating arrangements will now be for cars one passenger in front and two at the back.

“For Buses, it will now be one passenger in front and two in each row,” he said.

The deputy governor said all transport operators are mandated to ensure correct information on manifest of travellers.

“Manifest must be made available on request by government officials for contact tracing,” Mr Shaibu said.

