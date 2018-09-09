Nigeria Today

The only opposition Buhari has is a section of the media not PDP – Lai Mohammed

6 hours ago

Minister of Information and Culture,  Lai Mohammed says the only viable opposition against President Muhammadu Buhari re-election bids was a section of the media not the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Mohammed disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Edo State yesterday.

According to him, the PDP was not a viable opposition, he noted that a section of the media has constituted themselves as the opposition party.

Mohammed maintained that the president will continue to work for Nigeria to see.

“We believe that the people will vote for performance and to that, we are very confident; the government has not stopped working. We will continue to work for Nigerians to see.  Basically, I don’t see any opposition from the PDP, it is a section of the media that has constituted itself the opposition party.” he said

