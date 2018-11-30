Essien Udim Political Leaders disown Nse Ntuen, Back Gov Udom, Onofiok Luke

Share this post:









… describes Nse Ntuen’s conduct as shameful

Press Release

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Essien Udim have risen in strong condemnation of what they describe as ‘shameful and unethical rampage of their sacked House of Assembly member, Mr. Nse Ntuen who according to them has been illegally parading himself as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

In their resolution, the stakeholders led by the political godfather of the district, Chief Michael Afangide, the chairman of the area Raphael Isobara, serving and former political office holders, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Barr. Onofiok Luke.

In a communique issued in Essien Udim and made available to newsmen, the stakeholders described the conduct of the former House of Assembly member as contemptuous, misguided, and an inciting behaviour which does represent the mandate and interest of Essien Udim people, but a conspiracy plot of the APC to cause a breach of peace, law and order in the State.

“Our attention has been drawn to the shameful and unethical rampage of Mr. Nse Effiong Ntuen from Essien Udim Local Government Area who is recently parading, cajoling and illegally claiming himself to be Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored his aberration since he is now a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC. But we have a local adage ‘that a madman’s shame extends to reasonable thinking members of his family’, hence our resolve to issue this communiqué”.

The PDP stakeholders noted that though the former lawmaker is now an APC member, they were constraint to condemn his action because he represented Essien Udim before he was sacked in accordance with relevant laws for vacating the party which brought him into the House of Assembly.

They observed that Ntuen’s shameful behaviour attempts to put Essien Udim people in bad light.

We salute the Hon. Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke for his mature leadership and control of the House of Assembly at these trying times. We hereby pass a vote of Confidence.

“We are committed and hereby solidarize with the good governance of His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, whose leadership in the state and promoted security of lives and poverty which has encouraged industrial and infrastructural development of the state.

The furthered that, “based on the superlative performance of His Excellency the Governor, we hereby pass a vote of confidence on him even as we are irretrievably committed to his re-election for a second term as Governor of the State come 2019.

They condemned “in very strong terms the unwarranted act of the state Commissioner of Police, CP MUSA KIMO for his partisanship in aiding and abating the former 5 APC lawmakers to forcibly enter into the state house of Assembly to foment lawlessness, criminality and vandalism with the use of thugs, arms and dangerous weapons to occasion threat to life and property within the state house of Assembly and its environs.”

“A typical Essien Udim man and by extension an Annang man is famous and courageous in maintaining peace and order in the society and must not allow himself to be used to foment trouble or illegality in the state.”

