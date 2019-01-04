Amaechi was trying to play god in River’s APC – Magnus Abe

Share this post:









The senator representing Rivers East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, says the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi was trying to play god in the Governorship primary of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Senator Abe who spoke on Thursday on Arise News also disclosed how Amaechi threatened him to step down from contesting the Governorship primaries of the APC or face the consequences.

Narrating his ordeals , Abe noted that Over 16,000 members of the APC who were denied opportunity to participate in the party’s primary process because of Amaechi’s action headed to the courts to enforce their rights.

He noted that the APC in Rivers State will emerged stronger once the challenges was over.

“If we overcome this struggle internally, I believe the party will be stronger for it. At the core of the challenges in the APC Rivers state is that people actually want alternative they know will work,” he told Arise TV

“The legal and moral foundation on which the Cole candidate is based is faulty. And if leaders of the party like us keep quiet, and allow the party to proceed in a manner that at the end of the day will leave the party totally shortchanged in every aspect, then we are not working for the party.

“So, people must be able to speak up and must be able to stand for what will help the APC in Rivers State. People have suffered so much in the state for us to leave them with no option

“Over 16,000 members of the party who were denied opportunity to participate in the party’s primary process headed to the courts to enforce their rights. That was the beginning of the crisis. This was still lingering when the primary took place.

“Following this, the national chairman decided that Rivers State was one of the states where direct primaries must take place because of issues arising out of the exclusion of these people.

“Those of us who are lawyers know that you cannot put nothing on something and expect it to stand. But just as they feared, the High Court dismissed the entire exercise that produced Mr. Cole. The Court of Appeal has also affirmed the decision of the lower court.

“As at the time the minister came to my house, nobody was running for governorship. So, the issue of him offering me a senatorial seat did not even arise and it was never discussed.

“The minister did come to my house, but what he did was to order me not to even think about it, saying that if I try it, this and that will be the consequence. So it is not true that the minister came to my house to plead with me.

“The day he came to house, we were together all day. But he said he came to my house because he wanted to warn me and to let my wife be aware that I should not try to run for governor. I thought that was not right or necessary.” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)