My victory has a huge significance to the future of democracy in Nigeria – Fayemi

The governor-elect of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has described his victory as very significant to the growth and advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Isan-Ekiti, Fayemi thanked the people of Ekiti State for reclaiming the land and restoring the values of the state. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, former governor of Ogun, Chief Segun Osoba, former interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, as well as party leaders and supporters in the state for their love and support.

“The victory of this election, I believe, is for reclaiming the land and restoring the values of our people.” he noted

“Our values in Ekiti are respect for our leaders, commitment to our people, non brigandage and so on.

”This victory is a victory for all, it is not a victory for only Kayode Fayemi, it is a victory for all the Ekiti people.

“This was just not an Ekiti election, I want people to understand that this election has a lot of significance to the future of democracy in Nigeria.

“The fact that we have witnessed a free, fair and transparent election process has huge importance for similar exercises like Osun State next door to us and eventually the national elections in February 2019,” he added

