Free Leah Sharibu, Attah urge Buhari

A former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to work for the release of Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram den.

Attah disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, the plans of the president to jail looters should start from the freedom of Leah Sharibu.

“Buhari should free Leah Sharibu just as he plans to jail looters,” he told newsmen

He noted that Nigeria was headed for doom if the country was not restructured.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)