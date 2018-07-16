I was prepared by God for a time like this, Chris Okotie declares for President

The Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie, has declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2019.

Rev. Okotie who has made three failed attempts in 2003, 2007 and 2011 to become Nigeria’s President disclosed that he was a man with the requisite intellectual capacity and moral perpendicularity who was ready to bring genuine reconciliation and guarantee peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.

Speaking on Sunday in Household of God Church in Oregun, Lagos State, Okotie revealed that he has written to the People Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to consider his aspiration and adopt him as their presidential aspirant, noting that he will be readily accepted as a symbol of national unity by Nigerian.

“I have re-emerged from my political hibernation to contest the office of President in the forthcoming elections. I am fully persuaded that Nigeria needs a man who is credible, dependable and trustworthy. A God-fearing man who is embroidered with compassion and love for (this) country. A man who will be readily accepted as a symbol of national unity, who can bring genuine reconciliation and guarantee peace and tranquillity in our nation.” he noted

“A man who is completely insulated from the variegated conflicts that mark the antecedents of our major political actors. A man who can apply the principle of malice towards none and charity for all; who can invoke a pan-Nigerian philosophy to reject the partisan provincialism of finger pointing at this time when Nigeria is threatened by existential adversaries. A man with the requisite intellectual capacity and moral perpendicularity. I believe that the benevolent grace of God has telescoped these virtues into my person, to prepare for such a time as this,” he added

