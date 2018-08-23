Man begins Trek from Lagos to Abuja to protest against Buhari’s re-election bid

A Nigerian citizen Isa Mohammed Munlaila has begun a trek from Lagos to Abuja to protest against the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari according to a report by PM News

Munlaila who dressed in a black attire with a box marked RIP APC disclosed that youths were angry with Buhari for failing the nation after three years at the helm of affairs.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos, the man lamented that people were suffering as the standard of living had gone up, adding that the president had failed to fulfill his promises to the people.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)