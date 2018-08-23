Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South West >> Lagos >> Man begins Trek from Lagos to Abuja to protest against Buhari’s re-election bid

Man begins Trek from Lagos to Abuja to protest against Buhari’s re-election bid

15 mins ago

A Nigerian citizen Isa Mohammed Munlaila has begun a trek from Lagos to Abuja to protest against the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari according to a report by PM News

Munlaila who dressed in a black attire with a box marked RIP APC disclosed that youths were angry with Buhari for failing the nation after three years at the helm of affairs.

Learn how to make money online, click here

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos, the man lamented that people were suffering as the standard of living had gone up, adding that the president had failed to fulfill his promises to the people.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.