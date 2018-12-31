Court jails man three years for raping 80-year-old

Share this post:









Agency Report

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Modakeke on Monday sentenced one Jimoh Oyemoni, 40, to three years imprisonment for raping an 80-year-old woman.

The Prosecutor, Ona Glory, a police inspector, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on December 23 at about 2:30 pm at Onibambu Village near Modakeke.

Mr Glory said the convict willfully and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of one Victoria Sogunlana without her consent.

He added that the convict assaulted Sogunlana by attempting to strangle her on a farm.

The convict was arraigned on a charge of rape and assault.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 351 and 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The convict, who had no counsel, pleaded guilty to raping the victim.

Magistrate A. O. Famuyide consequently sentenced Mr Oyemoni to three years imprisonment, saying this would serve as a deterrent to others.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)