Osun 2018: Osinbajo, Oshiomhole, Tinubu, Ganduje storm Osogbo for APC flag-off rally

Ahead of the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday stormed Osogbo to flag-off the party’s campaign.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC national leader, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje and Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti Governor-Elect, were also at the rally.

Also at the rally were Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, his Ondo counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, among others.

Osinbajo, while presenting the APC flag to Gboyega Oyetola, said the party’s candidate would emerge winner by Sept. 22.

The Vice President appealed to the electorate to come out en masse to vote for Oyetola.

In his remarks, Oshiomhole, described Oyetola as a tested and trusted politician, who would perform excellently.

He said the party’s candidate has passion for the sustainable development of the state, adding that he would not disappoint the people of the state.

“If you know where this state was eight years ago before Gov. Aregbesola administration and now , you will understand there is need to vote for Oyetola for continuity.

“Oyetola has the capacity to translate his vision into reality and that why I am appealing to you to vote for him during the election and he will not dissapoint, Oshiomole said”.

Gov. Ganduje, who is the Chairman of the campaign committee, said a vote for APC candidate during the election would bring more development to the state.

He said if elected, Oyetola would move the state forward and consolidate on the positive achievements of Gov. Aregbesola.

Also speaking, Tinubu described Oyetola as a reliable and committed person, who would bring more development to the state.

He said Oyetola would provide employment for the youths and also continue the good work of Gov. Aregbesola.

In his remarks, Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, who described Osun as a progressive state, urged the residents to support the party to win the election.

He said, “If you love President Buhari and the party, vote Oyetola.

“Osun is a progressives state and it had been like that for long; we must not allow it to change.

“I therefore implored you to vote for the party, Amosun said”.

Also, Gov. Ajimobi appealed to the residents to vote for the party for continuity

Gov. Akeredolu , urged the party’s members and the residents of the state to support APC to win the election.

Dr Fayemi, described Oyetola as a trustworthy and loyal party member. He said those who love President Buhari and APC should vote massively for Oyetola on Sept. 22.

