Osun 2018: Finally, Ogunbiyi accepts to work with Senator Adeleke

The National Leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has reconciled the PDP governorship aspirant for the September 22 governorship election in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke with the aggrieved aspirant in the party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi who lost out to him (Adeleke) during the Primary of the PDP.

The duo has been having series of face-off as a result of the primary with Ogunbiyi even filling a petition to challenge the outcome of the primary in court.

In a statement by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Twitter, the duo has signed an agreement to work together for the success of the PDP.

“Following marathon meetings today in Abuja, I am pleased to announce that we have a signed agreement between PDP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Adeleke and his rival, Dr. Ogunbiyi. As we approach the September 22, 2018 governorship election, our party moves forward as one. ” he tweeted.

