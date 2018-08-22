Demolition: We will not allow Oyo to become a banana state – Governor Ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says he will not allow Oyo State to become a banana State, where there was no rule of law.

Ajimobi stated this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after Eid el-Kabir celebration at Agodi Eid Ground, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Recounting the lessons he learned during his Seven years as the governor of Oyo State, Ajimobi noted that no cursed placed on him can have any effect on him because he has always done the right thing.

“The lesson I learnt from the sojourn in the last seven years that we have been running the government is that one needs to fear God. If one fears God, no matter the curses placed on him, such curse can never have effect on him. And if someone does what deserve curses and people pray for such an individual, the prayer cannot work for such a person.” he told newsmen

“For me, no matter the curses, it can never affect me because I know I’m working for prayers and not curses. I’m serving the people wholeheartedly and I’m happy that God will give us success.

“I never persecute people, but follow the law and stick to it. Those who say you are wrong today, tomorrow they will see. As a leader, anytime you want to make a change, some people, enlightened, unenlightened, ignorant, mischievous will play politics with it.

“But, a good leader must have the courage to go ahead. If you remember the great Prophet Mohammed, when he was talking about the Almighty God to the people, they sent him away from his hometown. So, anytime we, as leaders, heads of government are trying to make changes, people talk, but we forge ahead, no matter what they say.

“We will never allow this state to become a banana state. We will not allow it to be an animal farm. If you see any state that is doing well in the world, it is that they have rule of law and they obey them. Everybody must obey the law. So, we thank God that we succeeded because we have adhered to law and order.” he added.

