Sowore Predicts Victory For AAC In Saturday’s Election

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), says the February 16 presidential election will shock Nigerians.

Sowore said this while addressing a crowd of supporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during his presidential campaign rally, noting that he would win the election if it is not rigged.

He explained that he is contesting to become the next President because Nigerians deserve a better leader to pilot the nation’s affairs.

“Our intention is to completely create a new political order in Nigeria that would retire the backward, corrupt, inept and wicked political class in Nigeria,” he said.

“It is going to be a revolution on Saturday, but the revolution is not a one-time event. It will be a series of events that would put an end to this very inhumane condition of citizenship in Nigeria and a leadership that is not concerned about the welfare of the people.”

Sowore also asked the youth to be ready for “total liberation” by voting out old, corrupt politicians from power on Saturday.

He said: “Saturday is an opportunity for us to vote for a new Nigeria. Join me and let us retire those who have plunged our country into a mess on Saturday. So, I have no doubt that we are winning this election. We are third on the ballot paper. Ensure that you vote for our party (AAC).

“We are reaching out to the people of Nigeria not to be afraid; they should not reduce themselves to two options only. They cannot reduce themselves to the option of the hard rock and the deep blue sea. Our destiny is not supposed to be caged that way; that is why we are providing a solid alternative and we understand our people are getting the message.

“A lot of people will be shocked on Saturday. They will find out that the Nigeria they thought they were in charge of is no longer the Nigeria of today. So, Saturday is our own date with history and we are going to make it happen.”

The AAC candidate expressed optimism about becoming the next Nigerian President, saying he doesn’t feel threatened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have taken our revolutionary campaign to 34 states across Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and we have visited all the six geopolitical zones. We have visited places twice. This is our third time in Akure, Ondo State. We have been to almost seven countries outside Nigeria, and organised about 240 political events,” he said.

