Speech against oppression and injustice cannot be hate speech – Bishop Oyedepo

Share this post:









Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that speaking out against oppression and injustice should not be classified as hate speech.

Recall that the Federal government have tried to criminalise fake news and hate speech. Earlier this year, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, began a campaign against fake news, describing it as a time bomb waiting to explode if not checked on time.

While preaching in his church over the weekend during their annual programme, Shiloh tagged Dominion, Oyedepo said that speaking out against oppression and injustice done to one could not be justifiably classified as hate speech in any way.

“Somebody is stepping on your toes and you ask him to take away his leg, and they call it hate speech. Is that a hate speech? Is it a love speech? It is self-esteem speech. When you carry the Spirit of Dominion, you don’t beg.” he said

The preacher said he had never had an occasion to withdraw any of the messages he had preached in the past 37 years, saying he was an ambassador of God that enjoyed full supernatural backing.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)