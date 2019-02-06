Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> The Ghost Of A Recently Buried Man Was Seen Leaving Ikoyi Cemetery In Lagos

The Ghost Of A Recently Buried Man Was Seen Leaving Ikoyi Cemetery In Lagos

3 hours ago
Share this post:

The ghost of one late Mr Paul Johnson, literally wasn’t going to rest in peace as it’s being alleged that he was caught on a CCTV camera outside Ikoyi Crescent Cemetery, Lagos.

The guards on duty had gone into the camera room to review the footage from the previous night, when one of them noticed the movement.

According to reports, the guards thought it was the wind at first, not until noticeable movement further into the footage changed their minds.

The only way they knew it was the body that had recently been buried, was because the burial plot itself was in a state of chaos.

The widow and children of Late Mr Paul-Johnson also confirmed seeing their late husband and father at home.

According to them, he was annoyed at the way they were being mistreated by extended family members who had appropriated his property upon his death.

He probably was back to rectify the wrongs done to his nuclear family.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 141 times, 141 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh