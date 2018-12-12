Nigeria Today

Home >> News >> Thunder Kills A Footballer, Injure Others During Goal Celebration In Kenya

Thunder Kills A Footballer, Injure Others During Goal Celebration In Kenya

4 hours ago
Allan Mbote, a Kenyan footballer has been killed by lightning while celebrating his team’s goal.

Five other players also received differing injures from the lightning during Nangina Ward Football Tournament at Luchululo village

The player was celebrating Red Sharks’ equalizer against their opponents on Sunday when he was struck by lightning

The Standard, Kenya, reports that the 20-year-old Mbote, was also a Kenyatta University student.

He played as a defender for his team.

Three of the players are still on admission at Nangina Mission Hospital.

Kenyatta University has confirmed the death of the second year student.

The MP for the area, Dr. Oundo Mudenyo also sent his condolence as he wrote:

“Some tragedies are hard to take: lightening striking a player during a soccer match! RIP Allan Mbote.”

