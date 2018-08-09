Transport Minister Amaechi gets UN job

Nigeria’s Minister of Transport Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has been appointed as an Advisory Board Member of the United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund.

The inauguration of the former Rivers state governor took place in Geneva Switzerland and was made known by his media aide Mr. Israel Ibeleme.

Amaechi according to his aide would collaborate with the World body to reducing the number of accidents and casualties; and making a real impact on global road safety.

“The United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund was establish at the request of the UN Secretary–General, following suggestions made by several United Nations member states.

“It aims to accelerate progress in improving global road safety by bridging the gap in the mobilization of resources for effective action at all levels.

“The fund’s main objective is to mobilise resources from the government, intergovernmental or non-governmental organisations and the private sector for immediate and effective action in any case,” Ibeleme said.

