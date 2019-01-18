Nigeria Today

Trending Story Of President Buhari Mistakenly Referring To APC Gov. Candidate In Delta As ”Presidential Candidate”

1 hour ago
President Buhari caused a stir online yesterday after a video of him erroneously referring to the governorship candidate of his party in Delta state, Great Ogboru, as the ‘presidential candidate’ surfaced online.

President Buhari was to hand over the APC’s flag to Great Ogboru, the APC governorship candidate in the state when he slip-up.

“I am handing over this flag of honour to our presidential candidate.”

 

