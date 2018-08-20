U.S embassy claims shots fired at its Ankara office

The United States embassy officials say six shots were fired at the US embassy office in Ankara the Turkish capital.

Embassy spokesman David Gainer confirmed to AFP that a “security incident” had taken place.

Gainer said Gunshots were fired early Monday at the US embassy in Ankara but caused no casualties.

“We have no reports of any injuries and we are investigating the details. We thank the Turkish National Police for their rapid response,” he said.

