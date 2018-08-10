We are fully and solidly behind you and in support of you, Emir of Daura tells Osinbajo

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, has expressed appreciation to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, saying, “We’re proud of the way you’ve supported our son.”

The emir also described Osinbajo as “a typical example of loyalty and trustworthiness in politics.”

A statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice-President said Faruk made the remark when Osinbajo paid him a courtesy visit in his Palace on Thursday.

The statement was made available in Abuja on Friday.

The Emir expressed appreciation to the acting president for being supportive of President Muhammadu Buhari, a son of the emirate.

“I can assure you that all of us here, myself and my subjects, are fully and solidly behind you and in support of you.

“We are happy with you and we are particularly proud of the way you have supported our son, Buhari, in leading our country Nigeria to prosperity.

“That explains why, when you talk about loyalty and trustworthiness among the political class, you stand as an example worthy of note.

“I wish that you carry on with this level of trustworthiness and continue to uphold the confidence that our son has in you.

“I can assure you that our son has enormous trust in you, I want you to continue to justify that confidence he reposed in you,“ the emir said.

The Emir said that the nation had never had such a government where the president and his deputy operated under such high level of mutual respect and understanding.

He said that from the outset, the government had demonstrated integrity, adding that Buhari and Osinbajo were men of honour.

The traditional ruler thanked the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, for his developmental strides and pledged support for his administration.

