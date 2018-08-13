We are guided first by the fear of God — EFCC Chairman

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu says the organization is guided by the fear of God and patriotism in the discharge of their duty.

Magu also insisted that fighting corruption is the lifesaver of the country.

The EFCC boss was speaking at at an interactive session with stakeholders in Ibadan on Monday.

‘‘For us at EFCC, we are driven by courage, integrity, professionalism and commitment to the common task of improving the lots of our people at the grassroots as we promote working partnership with all stakeholders.

‘‘In all that we do, we are guided first by the fear of God and patriotism to our fatherland and the rule of law.

‘‘I will continue to discharge my duties guided by fear of God, overriding interest of Nigeria and rule of law.

‘‘Like we all know, corruption is the number one problem that has militated against the development of Nigeria, especially the very poor at the grassroots,” he said.

‘‘The havoc that corrupt practices have wrought on the Nigerian economy is, no doubt, endless.

‘‘This is why fighting it (corruption) to a standstill is not only a must but the only lifesaver for our country.

‘‘We must all join hands to kill corruption. We must fight this menace. There is no better time to prop up the anti-corruption campaign than now.” He said

