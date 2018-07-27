We are irrevocably committed to the cause of Fayose – Ekiti Assembly

Lawmakers of the Ekiti state House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on out-going Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Spokesman of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Dr Samuel Omotoso, while speaking to journalists earlier today when they paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Ekiti state government house said they were also displeased at the illegality being perpetrated by security agencies threatening to make the state ungovernable.

“We are here on solidarity visit to the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Ayodele Fayose and to show our displeasure to the stealing of the mandate freely given to Prof kolapo Olusola. We also want to use this medium to register our displeasure to the illegality being perpetrated by security agencies threatening to make the state ungovernable.

“As you can see, we are 23 members and 21 is present here. Mrs Titi Owolabi is not here because she is bereaved, and one of us travels oversea. We are 26 members; three are on the other side. We are united and irrevocably committed to the cause of Fayose.

“We are solidly behind him and our party the PDP. We support the decision of the party to go to court to retrieve the stolen mandate and also to tell the whole world that if 23 members are on the same page, we want to see how they want to use three members to perpetrate illegality in the state.

“The tenure of this Governor runs out on October 16 and by the grace of God, he will complete his tenure,’ he said.

