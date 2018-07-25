Nigeria Today

We are surprised that governor Ortom dumped us for PDP — APC

3 hours ago

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has reacted to the defection of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic party, describing as “surprising.”

Governor Ortom had earlier on Wednesday announced his defection.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the Spokesman of the APC in a statement said it is not too late for reconciliation.

“The party recalls efforts made by the national chairman, comrade Adams Oshiomhole to address some of the grievances raised by the Benue state governor pertaining to the local politics in Benue state,” the statement read.

“The governor had left the meeting saying he was satisfied with the assurances given by party leaders. We are still working on giving effect to the resolutions from the meeting. Therefore, we are somewhat surprised by governor Ortom’s decision.

“The party reiterates its earlier position that it respects the rights of every citizen to chose their political affiliation but expresses hopes that those who have left the party will rescind their decisions.

“Even with this development, we don’t think it is too late for reconciliation. We have to continue to talk. As long as people keep their minds open and have the courage to put the real issues on the table, reconciliation is still possible.

“We, once again, call on members across the country to remain calm as the party leadership continues to work hard to position the party strongly for the next general elections.”

