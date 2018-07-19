We will fish out perpetrators, Governor Bello Condemns burning of Dino’s constituency projects

Governor Yaya Bello of Kogi State has condemned the burning of constituency projects done by the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial districts in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye.

Speaking during the tour of the burnt facility, the media aide of the governor, Kingsley Fanwo noted that irrespective of who was doing the project, the funds was from the government, and disclosed that Governor Bello has directed security operatives to fish out the hoodlums.

“Irrespective of who is doing the project, the fund is from the government. So whether it is the executive or legislative, such projects should rather be applauded and not destroyed” Fanwo noted.

Condemning the act, the state commissioner for Education, Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya said the act was masterminded not accidental.

“Exams are ongoing and these building is being used since January 2018. We expect that people will respect the sanctity of education. This act is masterminded and not accidental.” she noted

“The building were burnt including the chairs. If not for some serving Corps members around who tried to put out the flame, it would have been worse than this.

“We appeal to everybody to collaborate with us in education and not use it as a melting point for political sabotage. This is a dastard act; the state’s interest should be paramount rather than the individual political ego”, she added

The burnts projects were part of the projects that was due for commissioning yesterday by the senator. Its include: a four block of classroom each at Government Girls secondary school, Sarkin Noma; Lokongoma Secondary School, Phase 1; and Adankolo Secondary school; all situated in Lokoja the state capital.

