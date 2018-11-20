Where to get Goodluck Jonathan’s new book “My Transition Hours”

Share this post:









Former President Goodluck Jonathan has finally written about so many things that transpired in his administration in his new book titled “My Transition Hours.”

In the book, the ex president talked about loyalty and betrayal within his government and provided facts that President Barack Obama was working against his government.

My Transition Hours is a book that reveals the shocking incidents that went on in the Goodluck Jonathan administration that has never been told. It dwell on so many controversial topics such as: Chibok Girls, “Stealing is not corruption,” Fuel subsidy controversy, Boko Haram, Betrayals and many more

Former president of Ghana, John Mahama had this to say about My Transition Hours:

“There was no bitterness in him after he left power. He did not look back. He did not look down. Instead he looked up and after looking up, he looked forward and went on pressing ahead. That forward movement has resulted in this work of statecraft and statesmanship of which I am privileged to write the foreword. Though there are many themes in this book, My Transition Hours, the theme that most excites me is the one on youth and the next generation” – John Dramani Mahama, President, Republic of Ghana, 2012 -2017.

Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh of Senior Associate for Africa, National Democratic Institute (NDI), USA had this to say about My Transition Hours:

“In March 2015, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan made one of those courageous and insightful decisions when he stepped forward to acknowledge he had lost his re-election bid.

Through that single stroke, President Jonathan raised the bar on office holders in his country and across Africa. This publication is a compilation of President Goodluck Jonathan’s leadership prowess at the helm. It is also a vivid testimony of yet another real life lesson to office holders across this continent of budding democracies-there is life after state House!

Goodluck Jonathan’s Spokesman, Reuben Abati had this to say about My Transition Hours:

“He goes further to describe what happened during the 2015 presidential election and how he personally took the decision to save Nigeria from a descent into imminent chaos. Too many persons have tried to write the story of that significant moment in Nigerian history. I am glad that President Jonathan has now given his own account to correct the many lies that may have been told. He records the responses from the international community. It is a rich and detailed account. In this book, ,President Jonathan puts on the table his credentials as an internationals statesman and the goodwill he enjoyed among his peers before and after the election of 2015.

To be fair to him, making Nigeria look good in the international community was one of his major achievements. But President Barack Obama of the United States did not help him, and he refers to this more than once in this book. In Chapter Ten, President Jonathan talks about what he and his team did with the 2014 National Political Conference and his personal commitment to the peace and stability of Nigeria. Needless to remind us that the Buhari administration upon assuming office threw away the report of that conference. In Chapters 11 to 13, President Jonathan takes on other interesting subjects including the youth bulge, private sector reform and the African Renaissance.

“This must be a book close to his heart. He uses it to settle scores and to explain the main issues of his era as President. I consider this a must read for all Nigerians and students of the Nigerian process. President Jonathan offers a personal portrait of his own politics, career and achievements. I may have read the book through the prism of a man who was his staff and who was involved, but I can tell that this is a honest and forthright reportage of what transpired. President Jonathan gave to Nigeria his very best. He was conscious of his humble beginnings and he wanted to make a statement. He was a poor man’s son who made it to the highest level in Nigeria. He was an embodiment of the Nigerian dream.

“But Nigerian politics is vicious and dirty. You will find a sense of that in this book. He projects himself as a “victim”, but he probably does not tell the full story, which is okay. It means he can tell more stories. There are persons who will read this book and throw tantrums, but may such persons, like Nasir el-Rufai and the Governor of Borno state and all the deceitful associates who fooled the President during the 2015 elections, for reasons of religion and ethnicity, be reminded that this is all told a very kind book. President Jonathan playing the statesman has refused to tell it all. He has held back much more than he has given away. Some of us who were part of his “Main Body” may have now been unwittingly empowered to tell more stories.

“I know that my boss is excited by this book. He wants to be remembered for the right reasons and not for the fake news that his opponents reported about his Presidency. President Goodluck Jonathan was President at a unique moment in Nigerian history. His emergence and experience both mark a special moment in Nigerian history. I urge you to read this book, his first one, on what he encountered as Nigeria’s President, before, during and after. Despite the travails of his post-office experience, Goodluck Jonathan, his legacy and value, will survive beyond his “transition hours”. He will, beyond everything else, find a good place in Nigerian history.”

