Wike Makes a U-Turn To Quit As PDP South-South Presidential Campaign

Share this post:









Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike , has withdrawn his threat to resign as the coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign in the South -South.

His decision to lead the party’ s campaign in the South – South followed the meeting of members of the party’s presidential campaign council held with him at Government House in Port Harcourt , on Saturday.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 72 times, 72 visits today)