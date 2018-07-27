Wike threatens to punish NYSC host communities for alleged vandalism

Agency Reports

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Thursday threatened to punish the two communities hosting the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) state permanent orientation camp for alleged vandalism of camp infrastructure.

Mr Wike made the threat at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers.

The two communities are: Nonwa and Gbam.

Mr Wike, who was represented at the occasion by Kenneth Kobani, Secretary to the State Government, advised the traditional rulers of the communities to caution their youth against such criminal act.

”I have been informed that hoodlums are coming into this camp to vandalise the infrastructures here and even steal too.

“If the vandalism continues, the host communities will be purnished for it because as a government, we will not allow this to continue,” he said.

The governor then said that a 100KVA power generating plant had been approved by the state government for the NYSC.

He said that his administration would build a new hall in the NYSC permanent orientation camp to curb challenges being experienced by corps members during the scheme’s orientation exercise.

Chinwendu Chukwu, State Coordinator, NYSC in Rivers, disclosed that a total of 2808 corps members had been registered at close of registration on July 25.

He stated that 1301 were male corps members, while 1507 were females.

Chukwu commended the Rivers government, security agencies and the host communities for their support and cooperation.

(NAN)